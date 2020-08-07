Fox's Hegseth Scapegoats Governors For Creating Uncertainty For Businesses With Lockdowns

Only in Fox-land is a jobs report with 10.2 percent unemployment, and where the gains we made were disproportionately part-time workers good news, but that's what we got from the hosts of Fox & Friends this morning, where they were ecstatic that the numbers were slightly above expectations.

Cohost Pete Hegseth also did his best to lay the blame for creating uncertainty for businesses on governors and the need for lockdowns across the country, rather than Dear Leader for allowing the coronavirus pandemic to get out of control in the first place, because God knows they've always got to have a scapegoat to blame rather than the man who refuses to take responsibility for anything that's gone wrong since he's taken office.

Here's the crew from Trump's favorite morning show breathing a sigh of relief that the markets aren't tanking on the latest unemployment numbers, and implying that governors are enjoying the fact that they've been forced to keep businesses locked down:

KILMEADE: Yeah, we just got word about the job numbers we were expecting them two minutes ago and we got them. Unemployment has dropped to 10.2 percent. We did add 1.76 million jobs in July, which is a good number. It's not the 4.5 that we got in June, but it's a solid number and the unemployment does drop.

Pete: Forecast I believe was 1.6 , so beat expectations up to 1.76 million jobs added. As you mentioned, Brian, not what it was before but when you consider some of the closures, the continued closures, to see jobs being added at that level, sort of the good news and Ainsley the employment rate falling to 10.2.

EARHARDT: Yeah, I can't wait for that vaccine to come out and then everyone can go back to work and we can hopefully get back to normal.

KILMEADE: And the market looks it was mildly happy with that, so they're not upset by that number. It's not the 5. The question is, and this is the question for Trump officials all day, is it the V recovery still in the cards come fall?

HEGSETH: Well, considering the headwinds they're facing from governors and others who want to seek to keep their people locked down and what that does, is it creates uncertainty for businesses which don't know whether to hire, re-hire, to push to reopen fully because are they going to get shutdown again, so we'll continue to watch these numbers. It's good to see them going up.

EARHARDT: The whole country is in that mode. (crosstalk)

HEGSETH: Exactly it's hard to grow like this. (crosstalk)

EARHARDT: What does our future look like? We don't know.

KILMEADE: But hospitality being destroyed. You can't get the airline business off its back because they've been down for obvious reasons. No one is traveling. There's all these quarantines from state to state so you can't even say I'm going to keep it domestic. Those are issues. If you have a restaurant don't tell me you're doing well, and a comedy club or an entertainment venue, you are not in business.

HEGSETH: Absolutely.