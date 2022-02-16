Rudy Claims He's Had Evidence Against Hillary Hidden In His Bedroom For Years

Rudy Giuliani told the extreme-right wing Newsmax that he's been hiding 1000 pieces of evidence in his bedroom against Hillary for years.

I mean really? Why hide anything, Rudy? You've already sucked shoe polish off your face while lying about election fraud... What are you waiting for?

Liars gotta lie.

Newsmax went on a lengthy diatribe against anyone downplaying Durham's nonsense of a filing, including Marcy Wheeler, who explained how farfetched Durham's file was relating to Russiagate.

Giuliani replied, "Trump knew about it back then. I can’t tell you exactly how, but I know how he knew about it back then."

WTF? Bigmouth Trump never said a word.

As usual, just like My Pillow's Mike Lindell, QAnon, and MAGA world, there's always more damaging evidence coming out soon. Just stay tuned.

"There’s a lot more to come out. This is not... They may feel that it's gobbledygook. But it’s gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet. I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually. I’ve had it there for years,” Giuliani claimed.

Rudy claimed his 1000 pieces of silver evidence made Trump aware from the start that Russia was a hoax.

Alex Jones would be proud.

The Newsmax host asked if it was part of the laptop? I imagine she means Hunter Biden's.

Giuliani said no he's been hiding it since 2018.

Is it any wonder Rudy is too nuts for Fox and has been relegated to Newsmax and OANN? Why would anyone trust Rudy Giuliani ever?