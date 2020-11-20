Tucker Carlson Calls Out Sydney Powell's Claims Of Voter Fraud For No Evidence

On Thursday evening, Tucker Carlson trolled Sydney Powell, who claimed Trump won by a landslide by demanding to see the evidence of massive voter irregularities and fraud and was angry she refused to appear his show.

Carlson, the host of his white power hour told his audience that he agrees that these claims of electronic voting systems and voter fraud should be looked at intensely. He even said "we do UFO segments," which explains a lot.

However, after Powell and Giuliani's insane press conference where she claimed there was a global conspiracy filled with communists that are overthrowing Trump selection Carlson said he invited her on the show and would give her a whole hour to present your evidence.

Carlson said, “We invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour, but she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

“She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.”

"We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?” he said.

This morning, Powell responded to Carlson's claims by telling Fox Business that Tucker was too rude and nasty to her so she refused to appear.

Snowflakes till the end.