Giuliani Admitted 'They Had A Lot Of Theories, But No Evidence' Of Voter Fraud

During today's January 6th Hearing, Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers described how Rudy Giuliani admitted 'we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence.'

This caused the contingent of Arizona Republican lawmakers and their counsel (who were there hoping for evidence of massive voter fraud) to laugh at Guiliani's idiocy.

Mr. Bowers' (a lifelong Republican) testimony throughout was powerful and undeniable.

Rep. Adam Schiff asked specifically about conversations he had with Rudy Giuliani which read like an Abbott and Costello routine.

Schiff: Did Mr. Giuliani ask one of the other attorneys on his team to help him out with the evidence?"

Bowers: He did. He asked Jenna Ellis, who was sitting to his right. One thing was it was more to the point of, was there sufficient evidence or action that we could justify the recalling of the electors, but at that part of the conversation, I know he referred to someone else, but he did ask, do we have the proof to Jenna.

Schiff: Miss Ellis, and she said yes and iI said, I want the names. Do you have the names? Yes. Do you have how they voted? We have all of the information, I said can you get to me that information? Did you bring it with you? She said 'no."

Bowers: Both Mr. Giuliani asked her and I asked generally if they had brought it with them. She said 'no, it's not with me, but we can get it to you.' I said then you didn't bring me the evidence, which was repeated in different iterations for some period of time.

Schiff: At some point did one of them make a comment that they didn't have evidence, but they had a lot of theory?

Bowers: That was Mr. Giuliani.

Schiff: And what exactly did he say and how did that come up?"

Bowers: My recollection, he said 'we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence.'

Bowers: I don't know if that was a gaffe or maybe he didn't think through what he said, but both myself and others in my group, the three in my group and my counsel both remembered that specifically and after wards, we kind of laughed about it.



What Rusty Bowers described under oath to the Committee was that both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis had no evidence at all and just hoped the Arizona Republicans would go along with their clown show.

How can Trump's legal team or any credible legal team claim to have massive evidence of voter fraud and then refuse to bring it to the actual hearing with the Arizona state legislators?

Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, a Republican, appears to choke up when recounting Team Trump's repeated attempts to get him to toss out Arizona's electoral votes for Biden. pic.twitter.com/uxeRUHPBmG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 21, 2022