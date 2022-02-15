Marcy Wheeler Exposes Durham Investigation On Morning Joe

Blogger Marcy Wheeler was on Morning Joe this morning to talk about the goofy Hillary Clinton scandal Fox TV has been ginning up, thank to Trump minion John Durham's fake investigation..

"Ms. Wheeler, what is so fascinating about your work is you were extremely skeptical of the original story when it came out in 2016, and you were telling everybody at the time this is bogus, this is nonsense, nothing to see here. So you've already hit that side. But now tell us about this Durham filing, because you have been quite critical of Durham as well."

"Well, Tom mentioned the filing from Sussman overnight, and one of the things he revealed in that which I have heard from other people is this claim that Rodney Joffe was accessing data from the White House," Wheeler said.

"All of that data precedes Trump's inauguration. So you have Trump out there calling for these people to be put to death when really what happened is, Rodney Joffe was trying to keep Barack Obama safe from hackers. That's all it is. That's why Trump wants these people killed. Durham knows that. Durham knows that this data precedes Trump. He didn't include it in the filing so he has everyone worked up on Fox News.

"John Ratcliffe, you showed him earlier. Kash Patel is the source of many of these false claims. They were both witnesses to John Durham, and Kash Patel has known about this allegation going back to December of 2017 because he's the one who asked Michael Sussman about it. Michael Sussman was honest about it back in December 2017, and Kash Patel when he was homeland -- the intelligence committee staffer, when he was working in the White House, when he was the chief of staff for DoD, he did nothing about this because he knew that all Rodney Joffe was doing was trying to keep the White House safe from hackers. That's what this is about."

Marcy went on to explain the Durham investigation is in real trouble. She has frequently written that Durham is conducting a purely political investigation meant to make Trump happy, and listed sloppy and erroneous filings that she easily debunked.

Bottom line: All you really need to know is that all the frothing on Fox TV last night claiming the Hillary campaign plotted to set Trump up on the Russian connection is bullsh*t, and that when your QAnon relatives start screaming, well, there's nothing there. (Go read the Sussman filing in response to Durham's.)

Worse than that, Durham pretended there was something there to make Baby Donald happy.

Reup: Donald Trump Suggested Michael Sussmann Should Be Killed because Rodney Joffe "Spied" on Barack Obamahttps://t.co/9yojVWvbd4 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 15, 2022

There is now on record a court filing by Sussman's lawyers, Latham & Watkins, accusing Durham of misconduct. I think that deserves a story. https://t.co/MjelTx5KfX — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) February 15, 2022

Interesting exchange here.



Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer wonders if the Durham filing's mention of "infiltrate" means there was "hacking" of computers, only for John Ratcliffe to admit that this was actually "lawful access into government servers" by the tech company involved. pic.twitter.com/LKwEiEjTJc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 14, 2022