Marcy Wheeler: Trump Tried To Shut Down The Russia Investigation

During a discussion on All In with Chris Hayes Friday night, Marcy Wheeler pointed out a little-noticed fact (and another reason to suspect Trump has been compromised by Russia: Trump's attempt to strong-arm Corey Lewandowski into ordering Jeff Sessions to shut down the Russia investigation.
As Marcy notes, the order came shortly after a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Chris Hayes set the table:
Remember what Trump has said about email and other communications -- don't use them. Instead send notes or speak in person. But Trump was angry with Sessions, so he decided to use an intermediary to get his message across.
And as Marcy explains, it's even worse than Hayes described.
He makes him write it down and in that paper, he said go tell Sessions to shut down the investigation into the Russians who hacked us in 2016. He can investigate what's going to happen in 2018 and 2020, but not in 2016. That's crazy. No one knows that Trump tried to shut down the entire investigation, not just his side, but the Russian side as well.
These things did not happen because Lewandowski didn't carry out the order. He passed it off to someone else who also didn't carry it out. But as Lawfare Managing Editor Quinta Jurecic explains, "An attempt at obstruction is the same thing as obstruction."
Anyone who reads the entire Mueller report (I'm on my second pass through it now) can only conclude that Trump is extremely compromised and impeachment hearings should begin immediately. Now that the "bipartisan" threshold has been crossed, thanks to Justin Amash, it's time for Democrats to exercise their full Article I powers.
