Ouch: Ari Melber Isn't Taking Any Of Lyin' Corey Lewandowski's Sh*t

Corey Lewandowski, a woman-abusing campaign aide for Donald, was interviewed by MSNBC's Ari Melber, and he went down faster than Rudy Giuliani at the RNC.

In 2019, Lewandowski was caught in a lie during his House testimony after he was played a clip from an interview he gave to Melber. The lie involved Jeff Sessions, and Lewandowski, at the time, claimed that he didn't recall Trump ever asking him to “get involved’ with Jeff Sessions or the Justice Department “in any way, shape, or form ever.”

However, in his earlier testimony, Lewandowski confirmed—as the Mueller Report stated—that Trump did ask him to urge Sessions to limit the Mueller investigation to exclude the 2016 campaign.

Now, Lewandowski might have all his big fat lies mixed up, but Melber remembers. To distract from that, Corey brought up a fake quote from Melber about the nick on Trump's ear after the assassination attempt by a registered Republican.

"I have no obligation to be honest to the media just because they're just as dishonest as anybody else," Corey said. "Perhaps I was inaccurate at that time."

"Do you want to state for the record that what you stated on air was false because people are listening to you about the campaign, and why should they believe you if you're lying about other things?" Melber asked.

"Ari, if we're going down this road, are you going to state that Donald Trump had a bandage on his ear just for a spectacle?" Corey asked, referencing a fake quote about Melber. "Are you going to state that that was false? The guy got shot in the head, and you said the only reason he had a bandage on his ear, I can read you the quote if you want, that you said it was just for a spectacle."

Melber didn't take the bait.

"Now I'm asking you this: do you admit that you were stating that falsely at the time because the investigation was about whether Donald Trump was trying to get you to get Sessions to shut down a lawful probe?" Melber asked again.

"Ari, if you tell me that you admit that you were wrong that Donald Trump wasn't having a bandage on his ear for spectacle, then I'll take you for your word," Corey said. "Ari, listen, here's the deal, man."

Oh, tell us what the deal is, man.

"I'm with you to answer questions, but you can't ask me something when you're not willing to say that you were wrong, too, right?" Corey continued.

"They (the viewers) understand that having been busted under oath, you admitted that you said, quote, I have no obligation to be honest with the media," Melber pressed on. "And so this is relevant because even though I'm being fair and giving you time if you admit under oath that you were not telling the truth, it is relevant now. And now you seem to be unable to address that."

Melber wasn't done. Things got worse for Corey as he became Melber's chew toy. Lewandowski said his big fat lie under oath was "half a decade ago," but we can count. That's only five years, you math-challenged buffoon, and your boss is seeking the Presidency again.

When our boy Corey wouldn't shut the fuck up about the fake Ari Melber quote, Melber threatened the Trump campaign aid with a defamation suit.

"If you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didn’t say that. But I understand that you’re working off the internet."

Ouchies!

Ari Melber has enough of Corey Lewandowski accusing him of calling Trump's ear bandage fake.



Also, fuck you, Corey, you perjuring little man-giblet.