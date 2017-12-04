Lewandowski's New Trump Book Tries To Scrub Out Michael Flynn Entirely

Donald Trump’s former campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie wrote a new book called Let Trump Be Trump, which is supposedly an inside look Donald, however NBC host Chuck Todd called out their glaring and purposeful omission of Gen. Michael Flynn.

After introducing two of Trump's biggest allies, host Chuck Todd didn't pull any punches as he began the interview.

Todd said, "I want to start with an omission that we thought was interesting in the book. You might not be surprised, we were -- we looked for some Mike Flynn references in your book. There are exactly two."

Since Gen. Flynn was Trump's top foreign policy advisors and confidant since February of 2016, this is pretty shocking.

Flynn had also been considered a running mate and confirmed he had submitted documents to that effect so to delete any mention of the beleaguered general is baffling.

Todd said, "It seems to me, did you scrub them out?"

Corey and David laughed.

Todd continued, "This was a man who made 22 introductions for the president. You probably traveled with him on Trump Force One dozens of times. How is it if you're writing about the campaign, you didn't have any Flynn anecdotes?"

Lewandowski started out by laying a heaping pile of crap right on Chuck Todd's table.

Corey said, "This book and what we talk about is the Trump campaign and the Trump rise and what the president saw, what the candidate saw, what the reaction was of the American people."

Did they do a special Trump lobotomy and live inside his brain?

He continued, "And what we don't talk about, Chuck, look, this isn't a book about Corey Lewandowski or Dave Bossie, this is about what the president tapped into so all the ancillary players aren't mentioned. The person who was the most important factor in the presidential election is the President of the United States and that's what we write about."

I smelled the stench come right out of my television screen.

Todd pushed on, "I understand that, but he didn't even make acknowledgements and you listed every other person in the campaign in the acknowledgement."

They tried to erase him completely from the presidential record. Amazing.

Bossie then said it was the publishing industry that's to blame because they wrote the book a long while ago.

Bossie said, "We mentioned Mike Flynn. (Twice in almost three hundred pages) This book went to bed months ago, so, you know the book industry. This books been to bed. We didn't think about that even in the slightest."

Really Bossie? You liar. You mean you didn't want to put Mike Flynn's name in the book most likely knowing full well his future was not going to be a happy one.

On June 19th of 2017, Politico reported, "Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie together are closing in on a high six-figure book deal with Hachette Book Group’s conservative imprint Center Street, a source close to the negotiations said."

They didn't start writing their book until after Flynn had been fired as Trump's NSA for supposedly lying to Mike Pence and after Robert Mueller's special counsel was empaneled on May 17, 2017.

This kind of lie what we can always expect from Trump surrogates.

If they could they would delete every appearance that Flynn had with Trump and in every article ever written on the internet and make believe he was never a trusted and valued member of Trump's team.