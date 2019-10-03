Drunk? FBN Host Calls Out Lewandowski's 'Slurry' Speech

Watch and judge for yourself. It's not day-drinking (this was a late night interview) but still. Corey, you're at work.



Corey Lewandowski seemed, um, "out of touch" on Fox Business Wednesday night. So much so that host Kennedy brought it up on air.

“Corey? Did you have a little Merlot with dinner?” Kennedy asked.

“No, should I have?” Lewandowski replied.

“You sound a little slurry. You sound a little Bidenesque.” And at the end of the interview she prescribed, “maybe a cup of coffee?”

Maybe look at your life, look at your choices, Corey.