Trump Rants, Declares Mueller Investigation 'Illegal'

Donald Trump appears to be losing his mind this week. He is posting dozens of tweets every day, around the clock, some direct quotes from his favorite propaganda network (FOX), some rambling statements about his innocence, many attacking Mueller, the FBI, the Enemy of the People (media, duh), and some defending his kids (aw).

During an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News, he insinuated that Sessions may be fired after the midterm elections - better start cleaning up that resume, Racist Keebler Elf. Midterms are only 70 or so days away. During the interview he attacked Sessions for, you guessed it, not protecting him from the "illegal investigation" by the Special Counsels office.

He said:

“I just would love to have him do a great job. I’d love to have him look at the other side.”

I am pretty sure Jeff Sessions has looked into any possible way to charge Hillary Clinton since Day 1 and has found nothing.

He went on and said “I do question what Jeff is doing."

When asked about how he would react to a possible subpoena from the Special Counsel's office, he gave his typical response: “I’ll see what happens.”

Then he dove into a ant about the "legality" of the Special Counsel:

“I view it differently. I view it as an illegal investigation” because “great scholars” have said that “there never should have been a special counsel."

I want to know what Great Scholars Of Law he is talking about? Giuliani? Dershowitz? Who else?

FYI: The legality of the Special Counsel has been reaffirmed by numerous judges, so Trump is just a ranting, panicked, angry, delusional grandpa who happens to hold the most powerful office in the free world.