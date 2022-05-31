John Durham Loses! Clinton Attorney Michael Sussman Found Not Guilty

John Durham was named Special Counsel by Bill Barr (at the request of Donald Trump) to investigate crimes by the Democrats and the Clinton campaign. His only case so far was against DC lawyer, Michael Sussman, and stemmed from alleged lies that he made to the FBI. Well, after just 6 hours of deliberation (a crazy short time, by court standards), the jury found him not guilty.

What a giant waste of time, money and resources. Oh, and a waste of the judicial system resources.

The Washington Post reports that the trial focused on a single charge of lying to the FBI in 2016 while working for the Clinton campaign. The verdict was not a difficult one to come to, two jurors told the Post.

One juror said “Politics were not a factor. We felt really comfortable being able to share what we thought. We had concise notes, and we were able to address the questions together. Personally, I don’t think it should have been prosecuted. She added that the government “could have spent our time more wisely.”

The second juror confirmed that in the jury room "everyone pretty much saw it the same way.”

Durham has been a giant failure since his appointment 3 years ago. He is continuing on his stupid witch hunt, looking for an outcome that fits the false narrative spewed by Trump for 6 years now - that he is the victim of a coordinated witch hunt. Durham has another trial planned for the fall, this time involving "a researcher accused of lying to the FBI about his research into Trump."

FOX was very upset, as you can see in the above clip. They blame the DC jury pool for being too Democrat, assuming that they were mostly Clinton supporters.

Twitter had thoughts:

Sussmann not guilty. Extremely fast verdict. more or less total humiliation for Durham. Jury presumably recognized the picayune pettiness of the case. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 31, 2022

You know who never lost in court? Mueller.



You know who lost their first criminal prosecution after a 3-year investigation? Durham. The jury barely needed a morning to deliberate and toss that junk out the window. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 31, 2022

"Fair or not, nobody will remember John Durham for his long & accomplished career as a fed prosecutor. And that’s his own damn fault. Durham agreed to be part of this ridiculous sideshow, & then he took forever to generate next to nothing. https://t.co/qDjAGnh3B0 — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) May 31, 2022

The attorney general should shut Durham down now and turn DOJ's attention to that more powerful case that Mueller couldn't bring while Trump was in office, to the extent that case isn't time-barred. — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 31, 2022

Hey Garland, we’ve seen enough.

Shut it down. Durham is making a fool out of you and wasting taxpayer dollars. He has NOTHING to show for it. Nothing. He can’t even draw up a legible pleading. https://t.co/4f1Xypfwl4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 31, 2022

Is there anybody else John Durham wants to waste 3 years and $40 million prosecuting? — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2022

The Sussmann charge was always a fraud and an actual witch hunt. Durham is a rogue prosecutor and anyone with half a brain knows this. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) May 31, 2022

Time to tell John Durham "You're fired."