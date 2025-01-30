Grothman: Federal Fund Freeze Was All About 'Ethnic Reviews'

Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman put down his bratwurst long enough to do a phone interview on WTMJ-AM radio in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The topic du jour was, of course, The Orange Felon's freeze on federal funds. Grothman reassured everyone that the freeze was only to make sure that that money was going to the white kind of people who aren't woke at all. An "ethnic review," if you will.

HOST: I want to ask you about today's news, and I know you've seen it and are familiar with it. A pause on federal aid. The White House says this is not a blanket pause on all federal aid, but people are concerned if they use Meals on Wheels or if they are part of the WIC program, that they will not be able to access that. What can you tell us about those concerns? ;GROTHMAN: I think most of that type of thing would be okay. What his concern is, is you got to remember the Biden administration, Joe Biden was the president who said the biggest, almost the biggest problem in the country is white supremacy. This kind of ethnic review of who is getting grants and how those grants have to be distributed is something that I applaud President Trump for looking at. So, he delayed a lot of these grants to make sure that they weren't excessively woke and make sure they weren't picked.

So, it's Biden's fault that The Orange Felon on all the MAGA Morons, like Grothman, are racist pieces of shit? Boy, that Dark Brandon sure could do some serious Deep State mumbo jumbo!

I don't exactly find that all this money is not going to the people who actually need it instead of to line the pockets of the Orange Felon and his crime syndicate.

H/T Heartland Signal