Snowflake Watters Attacks Super Bowl Halftime Show As 'Open Borders Moment'

All of the people apparently triggered Fox News' Jesse Watters during the halftime show, marching with flags. It looks just like a caravan! Oh noes....!!!

The right has been having a fit over the halftime show and attacking it as un-American, even though Puerto Rico is part of the United States, and very unhappy that it was all in Spanish.

Watters, with an assist by his sorry excuse for what the right considers a "comedian", served up more of the same on The Five this Monday, with Watters going on a racist rant calling the show an "open borders moment" and comparing the people marching with flags to the caravans they're always fear mongering over on their network. Then he decided to pretend everything he said was one big joke right at the end.

GUTFELD: My point being, it seems like kind of a big deal considering that twice as many Puerto Ricans are in the United States as in Puerto Rico. So if the culture is so amazing, why are you coming here? And what did you leave behind?

This thing I didn't understand, it's about their blackouts. Is this our fault? Is this the United States' fault that you didn't get power?

PERINO: I think it's the corruption of their local government.

GUTFELD: But I don't care. I thought it was really fun to watch, but I don't care. I'm Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive that was a lot of fun, but I don't care. It's like entertain me. I don't come to the halftime for an education. The more you know... screw that. I just want to have fun. I got up I took a piss.

PERINO: Jesse?

WATTERS: I mean, I'm just thinking about a Jewish halftime show.

GUTFELD: Think about it. It's twice the size as the Puerto Rican.

WATTERS: Jewish halftime show. That's the smartest thing you've ever said. I'm going to call my boys and let them know about that.

The game was so bad, everyone's talking about halftime. And halftime was so bad. Now, they say, the halftime was not bad. Okay. Last halftime was Kendrick Lamar, okay? That was also the most highly rated halftime. So is this. We didn't understand what Kendrick Lamar was saying last time, and that was English. Now how do you think we feel?

GUTFELD: Jesse, they had a signer for the deaf but no translator for the Spanish. Why do you think that is?

WATTERS: I don't know. I like the Super Bowl not to be an international event. I like it when we kind of all come together as Americans, especially when it feels like the NFL's just using it as a marketing ploy to recruit Latin American audience -- on the heels of Latin America invading this country. 20 million pouring in and that's what you see. You see all these foreigners speaking a foreign language, with foreign flags marching into the camera like a caravan. Too soon!

Listen, this was an open borders moment. Everybody knows it. That's what's going on here. And all the reporters, who are liberal, who don't even watch football, this is the first playoff game they've ever watched, they are saying they loved it? They didn't hear a word. They couldn't understand what the guy said. Of course, they loved it. It was foreign.

Now, a lot of us feel -- Americans, red-blooded Americans -- that it feels like the left is teaming up with large corporations and foreign populations to take our culture away from us. Now, I love Bad Bunny. I thought some of the tunes I could move to, and I love Puerto Rico. That's the thing. Not for Super Bowl halftime. Can you give me at least that? Give me that.

PERINO: Throw him a bone. [...]

GUTFELD: I want to point out that we're actually making fun of outrage. We're just having fun. But you know that there's a humorless bunch that will look at what we're doing and think that we're actually...

PERINO: The Five have lost their minds...

WATTERS: I was alienated! Oh, we're under siege! We were! [...]

I had a dream. I was threatened by foreigners pouring into my TV screen with flags, speaking a language I couldn't understand.