Unspeakable: Trump Blames Ukraine For Starting War With Russia

In an unconscionable bout of narcissism, Donald Trump blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia, and mocked President Zelensky while claiming Ukraine doesn't need to be part of the peace process.

Trump was responding to President Zelenskyy's comments that Trump can't make decisions behind Ukraine's back.

"Any country has bilateral relations with other countries; please, discuss whatever you want, but you cannot make decisions without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine, the terms, or other conditions," he said Tuesday. "And we weren’t invited to that Russo-American meeting in Saudi Arabia."

Like a petulant child, Trump reacted badly.

TRUMP: I think I have the power to end this war. And I think it's going very well. But today I heard, oh, we weren't invited. Well, you've been there for three years.



You should have ended it three years ago. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.

The only deal Ukraine could have made with Putin was to surrender to Russia and be occupied.

Demented Donald is acting as Vladimir Putin's press secretary and claiming only HE can end the war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his staffers held talks with Russia and Saudi Arabia but that's just window dressing.

In their own reporting Sky News seemed shocked by Trump's moronic words and relayed that Europe is dismayed as well.

SKYNEWS: It is stunning language from an American president that has left Ukraine and Europe's leaders reeling. They knew things would be different in this Trump presidency. But this is altogether different, blunt, direct, and against every one of their principles.

Sky News is still trying to couch how they are reporting this because Trump has always been blunt, ignorant, and arrogant.

Traitor Trump believes he can negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine like he did in Afghanistan with the Taliban and without the Afghanistan leaders. Ukraine is not Afghanistan.

Trump mocked President Zelensky for not cutting a deal since Russia unceremoniously attacked Ukraine.

How stupid is this frakking asshole?

Russia wanted to take over all of Ukraine and thought they would be able to do so as soon as the initial attack began.

Putin was thwarted by the brave and resilient Ukrainian people.

Trump embarrassed the US to the world by acting as a Russian asset for Putin.