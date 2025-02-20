CNN Panelist Says It: Trump Acts Like A Russian Asset

Former Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh told CNN that Trump acts like a Russian asset.

Where's the lie?

Trump has been acting like a flat-out Kremlin plant, doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin in every way, especially when it comes to the war against Ukraine.

Jim Sciutto, the CNN host, lightly pushed back against the idea that Trump is a Russian asset by saying there is no evidence to prove that. Really?

Hey Jim, actions speak louder than words.

The panel discussion was on a different topic, but Walsh returned to Trump acting like Putin's puppet.

WALSH: The American president right now could be a plant, could be a Russian asset. I mean, think about that. Here I am. I know it's early in the morning to say something like that, but think about that. And if the American people don't care about that, that Putin might have something on Trump, that he's an asset, that he's a plant, that he's doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, if the American people don't care about that. Well, the thing is, listen. I'm sorry to get us off the topic. SCIUTTO: We don't have evidence of that. I mean, the point about their positions being aligned is a different one. WALSH: Everything he's done, everything he's said for eight or nine years is exactly what Vladimir Putin would say and want him to do.

Walsh is absolutely correct when he describes Demented Donald's actions that are in sync with Vladimir Putin.

It's crazy to see a US president bow down and act like a puppy to a Russian oligarch.

It makes one wonder if there is a pee-pee tape of some kind.