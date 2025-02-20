CNN Panelist Says It: Trump Acts Like A Russian Asset

If he walks like a duck and acts like a duck...
By John AmatoFebruary 20, 2025

Former Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh told CNN that Trump acts like a Russian asset.

Where's the lie?

Trump has been acting like a flat-out Kremlin plant, doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin in every way, especially when it comes to the war against Ukraine.

Jim Sciutto, the CNN host, lightly pushed back against the idea that Trump is a Russian asset by saying there is no evidence to prove that. Really?

Hey Jim, actions speak louder than words.

The panel discussion was on a different topic, but Walsh returned to Trump acting like Putin's puppet.

WALSH: The American president right now could be a plant, could be a Russian asset.

I mean, think about that. Here I am. I know it's early in the morning to say something like that, but think about that.

And if the American people don't care about that, that Putin might have something on Trump, that he's an asset, that he's a plant, that he's doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, if the American people don't care about that.

Well, the thing is, listen.

I'm sorry to get us off the topic.

SCIUTTO: We don't have evidence of that. I mean, the point about their positions being aligned is a different one.

WALSH: Everything he's done, everything he's said for eight or nine years is exactly what Vladimir Putin would say and want him to do.

Walsh is absolutely correct when he describes Demented Donald's actions that are in sync with Vladimir Putin.

It's crazy to see a US president bow down and act like a puppy to a Russian oligarch.

It makes one wonder if there is a pee-pee tape of some kind.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon