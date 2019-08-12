The Mooch Says GOP Needs Someone To Replace Trump On The Ticket

What a difference a tweet makes. Anthony Scaramucci no longer supports Trump for president.

"Last week when I asked you if you still supported him, the answer was yes. This morning when I asked if you're calling for a change on the top of the ticket, you said it should be considered. Are you no longer as of this morning --" John Berman asked.

"I'm now in a neutral -- I'm a republican so I'm not switching parties to support a Democrat. (Editor's note: You don't have to switch parties to support a Democrat.) I believe in the values and the policies of the Republican party (Editor's note: Values and policies like racism, trade wars, xenophobia, splitting up families) but I'm now neutral on the president," the Mooch said.

"You're how neutral on the president."

"We'll see how he continues to act. Absolutely. You have to get into a neutral position."

"All right. so you are no longer -- Anthony, I just don't want to pass this by. So you are no longer an active supporter of President Trump and his re-election bid?"

"I think that's pretty obvious from over the weekend. The guy's actually dissembling a little bit and sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we're sort of-- and many say just let him act like that. but you're fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for. So that's not worth the economic policies. That's not worth the GDP growth which, by the way, is slowing down and the stock market is exactly where it was a year ago," he said.

"And I do think you have a bigger problem with the trade war than people think. The fed is not cutting rates if the economy is doing super well."

"I was going to say, so the one intervening event over the weekend was you had a Twitter exchange with the president where he criticized you directly. All the other stuff stuff we've seen from President Trump for years at this point from when he was before president. So what changed exactly over the last two days?" Berman asked.

"Okay. So you and Alisyn have often asked me that and people say, okay, where's the red line where you break from your support from somebody. Because remember, loyalty is symmetrical. It's not asymmetric. What i said to you last week was, geez, this is really polarizing. this is very divisive. As a supporter of his, I would caution we not go in this. You brought up stochastic terrorism. I brought up how this charged rhetoric coming from the bully pulpit of the presidency could lead to some unintended tragic consequences. All I said was, 'I wish the president would stop doing that.'

"One scintilla of criticism, you get this sort of backlash. And so for me, it's one step too far with the racial charging of his rhetoric and his twitter feet. and you could say, okay, the only reason you're breaking from him now is that he went after you specifically on Twitter. And I'll accept that. I think that to me was a big turning point because I'm looking at that saying, wait a minute. I'm out here supporting him. The guy fired me two years ago. I have been super loyal to this guy, super loyal to the president's agenda. But there's something wrong with the guy as a leader if he can't take constructive criticism or advice from people that have been super loyal to him," Scaramucci said.

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019