Alan Dershowitz Forced To Say 'This Was Very Bad Week For The Trump Team'

Alan Dershowitz, one of the president's fiercest defenders, had to admit that Rudy Giuliani has hurt Trump's legal defense in his admissions on television.

On NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd played a small clip of Rudy on Fox News to start their segment.

"Even if it was for campaign purposes, if it was to save his family, to save embarrassment, it's not a campaign donation. And second, even if it was a campaign donation, the president reimbursed it fully with a payment of $35,000 a month that paid for that and other expenses," Giuliani said.

Todd asked, "Now, Mr. Dershowitz, I would expect you to provide me legal analysis. But this is the president's attorney trying to provide an explanation. And he's providing two different explanations. So, I have to ask you. Is this legal strategy that Mr. Giuliani's pursuing here, has this been well-thought out over the last few days? "

Dershowitz replied, "No, I don't think so. I think this was a very bad week for the Trump team."

Dershowitz couldn't stick to the topic at hand and had to bring in a judge's words about the Paul Manafort case to deflect the effect of Giuliani's words as much as possible since Rudy is acting on behalf of of the president's legal counsel.

He continued. "But the Trump team has to speak with a single narrative. They have to get their story clearly set out. It has to be put in writing. It shouldn't be put on television shows off the cuff."

He then went on to say that if there were campaign violations they don't appear to be that substantial without any of the knowledge that Robert Mueller holds.

Chuck Todd asked, "Has Mr. Giuliani actually invited more scrutiny from prosecutors, though? Because of what he said?"

Dershowitz admitted, "Well, I think they're admitting to enough that warrants scrutiny."

Later in the interview he remarked that Rudy Giuliani was "playing into the hands" of those investigating Trump.

As the days go by Alan Dershowitz is becoming more of a Kellyanne Conway surrogate for Donald Trump instead of an advocate of the truth. Look, for example at his personal attacks yesterday on Never-Trumper, former GOP ethicist-turned-Dem Senate candidate in Minnesota, Richard Painter. Former Watergate prosecuter Jill Wine-Banks was less than impressed.

If you ever respected @AlanDersh, you will be ashamed & saddened by his performance on #MSNBC @davidgura today. Unprovoked, he attacked the character of #Mueller & @RWPUSA. I believe in the 1st A but @AlanDersh exceeded standards of civil society & shld be reprimanded.

— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) May 5, 2018

Dershowitz constantly invoked remarks by Judge Ellis about the Manafort case to offset Rudy's behavior, but that has nothing to do with the payoff of Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen and just shows the continued gaslighting of Americans by these Trump enablers.