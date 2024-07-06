Rudy's Very, Very Bad Week

Everything Trump Touches Dies, Including Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Career
Rudy's Very, Very Bad Week
Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via
By TengrainJuly 6, 2024

Wrong-again Rudy Giuliani was officially disbarred in New York yesterday because of his work as a personal —and campaign lawyer— for 34-count CONVICTED felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump.

America’s Mayor and former US attorney for the Southern District of New York outrageously lied to keep Hair Füror in power. The New York State appellate court said, those lies were “designed to create distrust of the elective system of our country in the minds of the citizens and to destroy their confidence in the legitimacy of our government.”

Ya think?!

ETTD remains undefeated, but instead of being a cautionary tale Rudy Giuliani’s disbarment should be celebrated. Additionally Rudy faces:

  • Criminal charges in two different states
  • YUGE civil suits pending in which he owes a whopping $148M Amero judgment
  • Bankruptcy due to his inability to pay that and other liabilities
  • Losing control of his assets to a bankruptcy trustee

The man is a creeper himself and has no ethical boundaries. A long time coming, but Justice has been served.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon