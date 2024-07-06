Rudy's Very, Very Bad Week

Wrong-again Rudy Giuliani was officially disbarred in New York yesterday because of his work as a personal —and campaign lawyer— for 34-count CONVICTED felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump.

America’s Mayor and former US attorney for the Southern District of New York outrageously lied to keep Hair Füror in power. The New York State appellate court said, those lies were “designed to create distrust of the elective system of our country in the minds of the citizens and to destroy their confidence in the legitimacy of our government.”

Ya think?!

ETTD remains undefeated, but instead of being a cautionary tale Rudy Giuliani’s disbarment should be celebrated. Additionally Rudy faces:

Criminal charges in two different states

YUGE civil suits pending in which he owes a whopping $148M Amero judgment

Bankruptcy due to his inability to pay that and other liabilities

Losing control of his assets to a bankruptcy trustee

The man is a creeper himself and has no ethical boundaries. A long time coming, but Justice has been served.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.