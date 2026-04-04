U.S. Military Archbishop Calls Hegseth's 'Jesus' Comments Problematic

Archbishop Timothy Broglio told CBS's Face The Nation that SecDef Pete Hegseth invoking the name of the lord was "problematic" because war is not something Jesus would sponsor.

Host Ed O'Keefe interviewed the Archdiocese for the Military Service and elicited responses from him that Demented Donald and Whiskey Pete will not like.

In a lengthy interview, Archbishop Timothy Broglio explained his reasoning why he believes the war with Iran is not justified.

O'Keefe then asked about Hegseth using Jesus to promote the war. Broglio answered honestly, knowing his remarks would not be perceived well by the Trump administration.

O'KEEFE: There's been a lot of conversation in recent weeks, separate from the actual war itself, regarding the rhetoric of, say the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who openly invokes Jesus repeatedly when talking about the war with Iran, especially and has prayed openly from the Pentagon press room for blessings upon American service members. Obviously, his right to pray in public and however he sees fit, but what do you make of that sort of focus, and and sort of trying to cast this war as something that perhaps Jesus would justify? BROGLIO: It's it's a little bit problematic in the sense that the Lord Jesus certainly brought a message of a message of peace and also I think war is always a last resort. Now you know they may have information that led them to think that that was the only choice they had. I'm not making a judgment about that because I really don't know but I do think that it's it's hard to to cast this war you know as as something that would be sponsored by by the Lord.

The MAGA cult of Christian Nationalists twists religion into a pretzel when they cheer on Trump's unnecessary war with Iran.

Pete Hegseth is a prime example of why the US Constitution is not a religious document. Using "Jesus" as a defense to invade and kill people is unthinkable, even if you're not religious.

Broglio did not hold back his disdain for the Trump administration's actions.