Even Pete Hegseth's Own New ChatBot Calls Him A War Criminal

One wonders if they'll call the military's new powerful AI program to testify in the war crimes trial of Pete Hegseth?

Source: Straight Arrow News

An artificial intelligence chatbot unveiled by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday appears to have described airstrikes against suspected drug smugglers at sea as “unambiguously illegal.” The platform, powered by Google Gemini, has been made available to military personnel as part of the Pentagon’s effort to adopt AI.

In a video posted to X, Hegseth said the platform, known as GenAI.mil, puts “the world’s most powerful frontier AI models into the hands of every American warrior.”

“At the click of a button, AI models on GenAI can be utilized to conduct deep research, format documents and even analyze video or imagery at unprecedented speed,” Hegseth said. “We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before, and all of it is American-made.”

The tool has garnered widespread attention online from both the public and military personnel. A military source with access to the platform, who spoke to Straight Arrow News on the condition of anonymity, said that personnel have already begun testing the chatbot’s boundaries.

The source pointed SAN to a Reddit post on r/AirForce that appeared to show an image of the chatbot being asked about a “hypothetical” scenario mimicking the controversial U.S. airstrikes that killed two alleged drug smugglers who had survived an initial strike against their vessel.