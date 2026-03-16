Oil Spikes & Trump Taps Thug, Markwayne Mullin, For DHS

When a Senate hearing chair has to remind you “you’re a U.S. senator. Sit down,” it’s a solid clue you’re not operating at an Alexander Hamilton level of governance.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 16, 2026

Only MAGA—which has gifted us Jewish space lasers, a puppy shooter, and George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zabovsky, and Kitara Revache...all one person!—could come up with someone as ridiculous as MarkWayne Mullin.

You know the cousin who shows up at family events to tell everyone they’re doing everything wrong—when they haven’t had a steady job since Titanic was in theaters, did two stints upstate for grand-theft auto, and recently kicked a sixteen-year heroine habit? That’s Mullin. So with Trump being who he is, and this dingaling who he is—of course Trump tapped him to be his next Director of Homeland Security (DHS).

Mullin struts around with a puffed out chest and planet-sized chip on his shoulder. His most significant act in the world’s greatest deliberative body is challenging Teamsters’ president Sean O’Brien to take a disagreement outside--yes, to fight--during a Senate hearing. Not debate. But fight. Mullin just stood up and told O’Brien they’d settle it “like 2 consenting adults” before Bernie Sanders had to be a substitute teacher stopping a playground brawl.

When a Senate hearing chair has to remind you “you’re a U.S. senator. Sit down,” it’s a solid clue you’re not operating at an Alexander Hamilton level of governance.

Watch the video! And read more at BAM on his attempt to take a helicopter into Afghanistan on his own as we evacuated, & his penchant for picking colleagues' noses (I so wish I were kidding) & more. You'll get the danger this moron poses at DHS.

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