Ron Johnson Doesn't Want Carr Messing With His Air Time

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has been shooting off his mouth again, threatening to go after the licenses of broadcasters who might not report about Trump's unjust and illegal war the way the fascists want them to. In other words, he wants to shut down broadcasters who report the truth.

On Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, host Jacqui Heinrich asked Senator Ron Johnson what he thought of that. Johnson probably shocked more than a few people when he said he was not in agreement with Carr:

HEINRICH: And finally, because we are almost out of time, sir, I just want to get your thoughts on the FCC chairman. He has been heavily criticizing broadcast news organizations for their war coverage, threatening not to renew their broadcast licenses, though. And the critics jumped on a post that he made a few years ago, you know, sort of countering himself and saying the FCC does not have a roving mandate to police speech in the name of public interest. Obviously, there is a lot of criticism on the very news reporting that the administration is unhappy with. But do you think it's the role of the government to police that kind of coverage from where they sit? ROJO: Yeah, I'm a big supporter of the First Amendment. I do not like the heavy hand of government, no matter who's wielding it. uh So, no, I'd rather the federal government stay out of the private sector as much as possible. Really, the federal government's role is to protect our freedoms, protect our constitutional rights. Thank you so much, Senator Johnson. It's been great talking to you. Hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

Ron Johnson has yet to meet a radio mic or a TV camera that he doesn't like. He literally owes his political career to Charlie Sykes. When RoJo was first running for Senate in 2010, Sykes gave him all the free airtime he could want. Without Sykes, RoJo would still be the figurehead at his father-in-law's plastic manufacturing company. Even today, you can't turn on the radio or the TV without seeing RoJo on, spewing his insanity to everyone and anyone who will give him the airtime.

Now, if you asked RoJo about the Fairness Doctrine, well, that would be a whole other story. I'm sure RoJo wouldn't want anyone else to get his free airtime.