Yambo Tries Threats, Bullying, And Coercion To Make His War Popular

The Yambo administration has unleashed a heavy-handed pressure campaign against news organizations as it can't seem to change media coverage of an optional war that many Americans oppose.

Pentagon briefings now include attacks on outlets like CNN, with Whiskey Pete Hegseth criticizing headlines. Yambo is working overtime on Truth Social to accuse “Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations” of airing “LIES” about the war and musing about “Charges for TREASON.”

(Yeah, we think about "Charges for TREASON," too. All the time!)

They want journalists to back off critical coverage of the war effort, or to at least encourage the public to second-guess reporting that runs counter to their preferred heroic narrative. And now they've moved into the blackmail portion of the program: Brendan Carr.

Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission, issued an explicit warning to broadcast television networks on social media, writing that “hoaxes and news distortions” could lead to revoking licenses for local stations, which Yambo said he was “so thrilled to see.”

He hasn't figured out yet that he's only projecting weakness.

Brendan Carr Wants to Make All of Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Retribution Dreams Come True talkingpointsmemo.com/where-things... — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T22:41:27.123Z

I say we all give Brendan Carr full coverage of how he’s a bootlicking bitch. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) 2026-03-14T22:33:03.494Z

Whew. A lot to unpack but let me try. In this authoritarian word salad, Trump is basically saying the media is helping Iran by spreading fake stories about U.S. losses. He claims reports of damaged ships and planes are exaggerated or made up. Then pushes the FCC to strip them of their licenses. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2026-03-16T01:45:45.416Z