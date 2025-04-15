Ron Johnson Torn Between His Two Great Loves: Trump And Money

Senator Ron Johnson went on TV to discuss the wisdom behind Dear Leader's tariffs with Chris Stewart. Note how RoJo's fealty to The Orange Felon is starting to waiver ever so slightly when it comes to his precious money:

CHRIS STEWART: Senator, you ran a manufacturing business* for years in Wisconsin. I assume that's what sort of informed some of your skepticism about the effectiveness of tariffs as a long-term economic policy. Am I picking something up there? ROJO: Good morning, Chris. No, you're exactly right. One thing I learned in the private sector is, you know, unpredictability can work pretty well in the negotiation. But in the private sector, businesses want certainty. They want stability. They don't like to see volatility. And so, I've just been questioning exactly what's the end game here, what's the strategy. From my standpoint, I think trade is good.

It wasn't too long ago when RoJo would follow along unquestioningly with whatever the Orange Felon would say. But if things are so far amok that even RoJo is questioning it, you know it's bad, really bad.

*RoJo's company, PACUR, was actually created and run by RoJo's father-in-law and brother-in-law. RoJo was just a figurehead so that his wife wouldn't live in poverty.