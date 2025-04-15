Ron Johnson Torn Between His Two Great Loves: Trump And Money

Sen. Ron Johnson loves the Orange Felon, but not as much as he loves his money. What will RoJo do?
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 15, 2025

Senator Ron Johnson went on TV to discuss the wisdom behind Dear Leader's tariffs with Chris Stewart. Note how RoJo's fealty to The Orange Felon is starting to waiver ever so slightly when it comes to his precious money:

CHRIS STEWART: Senator, you ran a manufacturing business* for years in Wisconsin. I assume that's what sort of informed some of your skepticism about the effectiveness of tariffs as a long-term economic policy. Am I picking something up there?

ROJO: Good morning, Chris. No, you're exactly right. One thing I learned in the private sector is, you know, unpredictability can work pretty well in the negotiation. But in the private sector, businesses want certainty. They want stability. They don't like to see volatility. And so, I've just been questioning exactly what's the end game here, what's the strategy. From my standpoint, I think trade is good.

It wasn't too long ago when RoJo would follow along unquestioningly with whatever the Orange Felon would say. But if things are so far amok that even RoJo is questioning it, you know it's bad, really bad.

*RoJo's company, PACUR, was actually created and run by RoJo's father-in-law and brother-in-law. RoJo was just a figurehead so that his wife wouldn't live in poverty.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon