Two Russian Johnsons Share Russian Propaganda

BENNY JOHNSON: So, I guess that leads to the question, President Trump making a ton of news this morning, saying there's got to be a special prosecutor to look into this. You've obviously looked into it. You've been one of the bravest single voices in the Senate. Sometimes the only voice senator that would talk about this, the stolen election in 2020. Do you support a special prosecutor for this?

ROJO: Yeah, yeah, yeah. We need people of power and the resources, you know, the manpower to go and investigate this. We also need whistleblowers, you know, people with integrity that don't like the fact that probably crimes are committed that would come forward because they have firsthand knowledge. They save documents on their iPhone, or on their on their computers, and then bring that forward, because, if somebody else has destroyed it.

It's, by the way, it's hard to destroy evidence now to date - today - with the Internet. For example, David, Dr. David Morris. This is the guy who wrote about how he had somebody inside the FOIA office that pretty well helped him avoid maintaining records that could be FOIA. So that's why he was sending everybody out to contact me by email, by Gmail. We didn't get that from HHS. We got that from a university who's on the email chain. And then my staff literally pulled that email out of a production of about 115,000 pages, pulled that needle out of that haystack. That's what we're talking about here.

Now, to me, that was a pretty that was a bombshell revelation that somebody pretty high up in HHS was literally doing everything they could to avoid storing what should be federal records and keep them available and make them available to the public under FOIA. They were obviously purposely evading that process. But that was one piece of evidence, one email that we got from a university, not from the the federal agency itself.

So that's you have to stitch all these things together. You got to find those needles in the haystack and then pull that thread and see if there's other documentation. But again, this is what whistleblowers are crucial. Remember, whistleblowers during Watergate would have gotten anywhere without people coming forward and spilling their guts. We need people coming forward and spilling their guts. Unfortunately, most of those people in the deep state, they're not our friends. They're part of the the radical left that is destroying this country.