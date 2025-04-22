Ron Johnson Embraces 9-11 Conspiracy Theories

Dear Leader is in trouble. The stock market is crashing daily. Deporting American citizens turns out to be not only illegal but also unpopular. The price of everything, including eggs, is up. More people getting laid off around the country. President Elmo is running amok. Pete Hegseth is drunk-texting war plans - again.

But have no fear, Sen Ron Johnson is here! He'll distract the country with an inane conspiracy theory. So, he goes on Benny Johnson's show and embraces the old 9-11 conspiracy theories:

BENNY JOHNSON: And I know that we're up against a hard out just one final question since you brought it up. What would you like to know about September 11, the official story there, Senator.

ROJO: Well, start with building seven. Again, I don't know that you can find structural engineers other than the ones that have the corrupted investigation inside NIST. They would say that that thing didn't come down in any other way than a controlled demolition. I mean, I just used to look at that. You talk about molten steel. Again, you listen to the documentary Bravo Seven. There's an awful lot of questions.

You know, who, who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence. Totally contrary to any other firefighting investigation procedures. I mean, who ordered that? Who was in charge? I think there's some basic information. Where's all the documentation from the NIST investigation? There are a host of questions that I want and I will be asking quite honestly now that my eyes have been opened up.

I've talked to former Congressman Kurt Weldon now. I will work with him to expose what he's willing to expose as well.

BENNY JOHNSON: Wow. So we may actually see hearings about this.

ROJO: I think so. And by the way, this is opened up when my ranking member now, when he was chairman of the permanent subcomittee investigation, he did the investigation on the PGA and lived golf and the PIF. Part of that is we had 911 families coming forward and saying we want the FBI files unredacted. We want those made available in terms of what happened. What the FBI know it happened. So, we got engaged with that on a bipartisan basis. We want to get those answers, those documents for the families. Again, we didn't get squat from the FBI. So hopefully now with this administration, I think President Trump should have some interests of being a New Yorker himself. What actually happened to 911? What do we know? What is being covered up? My guess is there's an awful lot being covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 911.

BENNY JOHNSON: Wow. Including the who let the who let the. hijackers into the country, which was John Brennan, station chief in Doha. Why would he do that? And why would you let him take flight lessons? There's so many things that don't make absolutely no sense at all. When you actually look at the government's own documentation, this is from Guantanamo Bay. And then to your last point, and then let's please put up the senator's X account here. Everybody, follow Ron Johnson. This is bombshell stuff.

But yeah, President Trump on the morning of September 11, saying there's no way those buildings came down by themselves. They're the strongest buildings in all of New York. There's no way they came down that way. This is President Trump's own words. And it matches the words of the firefighters who are in the building, many of them who've perished. So we owe them, at the very least, these guys gave their lives, we owe them the chance to get absolution here and the truth. Thank you, Senator for fighting for those things. God bless you and Godspeed in your pursuit of the truth.