Johnson Was Against Tariffs Before He Wanted To Codify Them

Sen Ron Johnson is kissing TACO booty so hard he now wants to codify TACO Don's tariffs.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 28, 2025

Just a couple of months ago, Sen Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) was dead set against TACO Don's tariffs. He wouldn't go as far as absolutely condemning them, but he made it clear that he was not in favor of them.

But that was then, this is now and RoJo wants something from TACO Don, so he is kissing big time TACO butt:

One thing that is intriguing is that the tariffs are in place. They haven't sparked inflation. I was with Secretary Bessett in his office a couple of days ago. And you know, maybe something we should contemplate, because right now those are somewhat uncertain in the courty, maybe we should actually codify the tariffs. If you talk about a revenue source, lower the rates around the base that is paid for in part by foreign companies and foreign governments. It's not that bad. So again, I'm not a big fan of terrorists. I mean, President Trump was probably right on this. Well, again, it's not codified right now. If we hit a sticking point, that's maybe not a bad place to go in terms of assuring ourselves to have reduced deficits. I really don't want to fund the deep state, but I also don't want to have these massive deficits. So, I'm very open. I'm very flexible. I'm focused about we have to stop mortgaging our kids' future. It's unconscionable. It's wrong what we're doing. And again, I know the president shares that same goal. I think our leaders do.

What RoJo is doing is buttering up TACO Don in order to make him more receptive to changes to his big bag of bullshit bill, so that RoJo can pull the same stunt he did in 2017, getting huge tax breaks for himself and his top donors.

Despite RoJo saying for weeks that there was no way in hell that he was going to vote for TACO's bill, this shows that he is just once again blowing smoke up everyone's ass.

H/T Acyn for the video

