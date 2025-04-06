Ron Johnson Changes Tunes On The Orange Felon's Tariffs

On Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson spoke with Amna Nawaz for PBS Newshour to discuss the Felonious Kumquat's tariffs. Nawaz pointed out that manufacturing and agriculture were very important to Wisconsin and asked RoJo what he thought of the markets closing by four or five points. Warning: His answer could produce a spit take by the unsuspecting reader:

Well, obviously a 5 percent decrease in the markets would heighten my concern. I would assume that got the president and his advisers' attention as well. But at the same time, it's interesting as I talk to manufacturers and farmers in Wisconsin that they agree with what President Trump is trying to accomplish here. They realize that we have not been treated fairly by our trading partners. They realize that there are many crucial and vital products that are vital to our national security that we don't manufacture here, and in some way, shape, or form, we're going to have to reshore them. So they agree with what President Trump's trying to accomplish, but I think everybody's kind of bracing to see what the fallout and really how painful this experience is going to be.

Does he really expect us to believe that is true? And when has he talked to anyone? Oh, he's had a town hall meeting or two, but they have been virtual and without a question-and-answer session. Otherwise, he's been too afraid to meet with his constituents.

Apparently, RoJo read some of his emails and listened to some of his voicemails after his interview, because by the next morning, he was singing a whole different tune:

Ron Johnson: "What's also indisputable is the markets are down about 8% in just two days, and I'm getting all kids of reactions from businesses, farmers in Wisconsin that are highly concerned about what's happening. Those are the facts ... it's a bold, risky move." pic.twitter.com/vTnDWs9Wcp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2025

What President Trump is initiating here, this is a long-held belief that he believes that tariffs will correct those problems, but what's also indisputable is the markets are down about 8% in just two days, and I'm getting all kinds of reaction from businesses, farmers in Wisconsin that are highly concerned about what's happening. So those are the facts. I don't know. All I can really do is kind of report the reality to the administration, let them know how these actions are impacting my constituents, and it'll be pretty much up to President Trump and his administration to determine exactly how long they're going to go down this road, you know, when they can start negotiating with our trading partners.

I just wonder if RoJo has actually heard from any of his constituents or if he just looked at his own portfolio and the meltdown that he's having his own reaction to his Dear Leader throwing the entire nation under the bus.