Ron Johnson Turns His Back On Wisconsin GOP

In Wisconsin, 2018 was a banner year. A blue wave crashed over the state and washed the Republicans out of state office, including the feckless weasel Scott Walker. That seismic shift led to the state supreme court leaning to the left for the first time in over 15 years. And the state has been on the rise ever since.

That year also left Sen Ron Johnson as the only Republican in a statewide office and, by default, the top Republican in the state. And boy, he was all jazzed up for it, too:

"When I noticed Scott Walker didn't win, nor Brad Schimel or obviously the lieutenant governor, I realized I was the last statewide representative," Johnson said in a May 2019 interview with the Journal Sentinel. "It's a role I never sought, but it's a responsibility I take pretty seriously." Johnson called himself "the last man standing" at the time and said he was focused on electing Republicans in Wisconsin during the 2020 elections by creating what he called a "grassroots juggernaut."

But instead of a knight in shining armor, they got a scrawny old man with an orange nose and oozing Ivermectin.

In the ensuing years, they Republicans lost two state supreme court races and saw a justice hang up her gavel rather than face the campaign trail for a race she was bound to lose. Hell, RoJo barely squeaked out a reelection only because of the sheer amount of money special interests pumped into the race.

Now, RoJo seems ready to wash his hands of the whole thing, take his grift and go as the Wisconsin GOP is in disarray:

But in response, Johnson, the only prominent Republican in a statewide office, said Sept. 9 that Wisconsin is an evenly divided state where it is difficult to win elections, "and I'm not sure you can assess blame on anything in particular." Johnson quipped that the solution to changing the state GOP's fortunes could be to "import a couple million more conservatives to Wisconsin." "I do my job here," Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview at the U.S. Capitol, when asked about his role as top Republican in Wisconsin. "I never had any aspirations of being the party leader."

RoJo just doesn't have that leadership quality about him, does he? Of course, we knew that for 15 years and counting.