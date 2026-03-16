Kevin Hassett Admits $12 Billion Spent On War With More To Come

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett admitted to Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan that the US has spent around $12 billion dollars in the first sixteen days of Trump’s war with Iran.

Hassett claimed that it will only take 4 to 6 weeks for Trump to end the war with Iran, only if he believes they can no longer blackmail the US and harm its neighbors.

In other words, your guess is as good as mine.

The Face the Nation host was just as perplexed as we are.

"That's a pretty broad definition," she said.

Hassett made some Whiskey Pete-styled hyperbolic statements, and then Brennan got down to dollars and cents.

BRENNAN: Well tell me how much is this war going to cost. Because I know the Pentagon briefed it's going to be about eleven point three billion dollars. Do you need to ask Congress for more money to pay for what you're doing. HASSETT: I think right now we've got what we need. Whether we have to go back to Congress for more is something that I think that Russ Vought and OMB will look into. But the latest number you said eleven point three the latest number I was briefed on was 12. And so it's consistent. So this is something that we've got the weapons that we've already got in place to do this. And so we're not necessarily going to need any kind of supplemental. BRENNAN: More than that was spent just the first week of the war. You know that it was over five billion just in munitions.

Hassett is claiming Trump won't need any more money for his war.

I have a bridge to sell him.

Trump and the GOP cried they didn't have the money to extend the ACA tax subsidies for healthcare, but

in two weeks, the Iran war spending could have funded a full year of enhanced ACA subsidies for roughly 10–12 million Americans — the same people now facing premium increases of over 100%.

If the Iran war goes on for months rather than weeks and the cost rises to $48 billion, Trump could have funded the entire ACA marketplace tax subsidies for three years. Since the subsidies cost nearly $14 billion in FY 2024. CBS News That means $48 billion could fund the entire enhanced subsidy program for over 3 full years — covering all 20+ million subsidized enrollees.

Never believe a word coming out of the mouths of Trump, his embarrassing cabinet members and the GOP when it comes to spending on the health and well being of the entirety of the American people.

Their number one concern are giving tax breaks to their rich donor class. The rest of America can work three jobs to pay for health care.