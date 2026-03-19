JD Vance Makes US Allies Hate America Even More

Vice President JD Vance reminds U.S. allies they should hate American even more because of Trump's Iran war.

Aaron Rupar tweeted:

"JD Vance gives Americans cold comfort: "As much as we've gotta focus on gas prices down, the reality is overseas they're feeling it far worse than we do."

Thanks JD.

Allies are Furious

America's allies are furious about Trump's Iran war because he stormed in, destroyed Iranian cities and killed innocent civilians. Then asked allies to help him after he caused a global crisis.

A former Obama security official told Zeoteo.com that the situation Trump created in Iran is the "worst case scenario."

“I Wargamed Iran for Obama. This Is the Worst-Case Scenario” Absolute must-read on the 5 lessons from wargaming that former US official ⁦‪Ilan Goldenberg‬⁩ learned that Trump hasn’t. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2026-03-18T18:47:26.142Z

Trump's Iran War Not Popular

Not only is Trump's War is unpopular with our allies, even MAGA Americans are extremely upset. One three-time Trump voter even called the president a "pile of sh*t."

Apparently spending over a BILLION dollars a day on Trump's Iran war is pissing off Americans who lost their health insurance or government assistance.

In addition, millions of Americans are livid that that Trump lifted oil sanctions on Russia after finding out that that Russia is sharing intelligence and military locations with Iran.

Former Trump administration executive Miles Taylor summed up the actions of the president: