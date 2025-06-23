JD Vance: We Trust Our 'Instincts' Over US Intelligence Agencies

Warmongers come up with the weakest excuses for their destruction.
By John AmatoJune 23, 2025

JD Vance said Trump ignored US Intelligence agencies and went with his gut to decide to attack Iran. His feelings.

The rationale that the Trump administration had to bomb them because Iran was stonewalling negotiations is laughable.

WELKER: You and President Trump trust the U.S. intelligence community and its assessments?

VANCE: Oh of course we trust our intelligence community but we also trust our instincts and most importantly we trust what the intelligence was telling us about the Iranian stonewalling the negotiation.

I think that is really the hidden story here and something the media has got to report a little bit more here is that the Iranians stopped negotiating in good faith. That was the real catalyst I think to what the president ultimately decided to do.

If we were having a productive negotiation I think that this could have gone in a much different pathway. Unfortunately the Iranians decided to stonewall us and we saw the consequences of that last night.

Trump gave Iran two weeks to continue to negotiate. How were they acting in bad faith in one day to justify the bombing?

Trump hates the Intelligence services since they try to use intelligence and not grievances for their information. Trump disputed them in his first term so he could glorify Putin before he attacked Ukraine.

What foreign policy instincts does JD "migrants are eating your pets" Vance have since he's been in the job for only a few months?

Lying liars gotta lie.

