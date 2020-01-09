Mike Pence Wants Public To 'Trust Us' On Iran War

Vice President and Number One Trump Toady Mike Pence expects "the American people" to trust the White House on their imaginary rationales for the assassination of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Pence told "I'm just back from my Mensa meeting" Brian Kilmeade: "To protect sources & methods we're simply not able to share with every member of Congress the intelligence that supported the president's decision ... [but] I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack."

You wouldn't have to share sources and methods with the Gang of Eight, Mike. They have already been briefed multiple times by our intelligence agencies.

Also, you're lying, and "The American People" are polling that they know that.

1/ This is like a person showing up at their job and it's one of the most important jobs in the country and they have absolutely no idea how to do it and so they just talk nonsense about it hoping everyone will not notice



I'm *embarrassed* for Mike Pence here — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 9, 2020