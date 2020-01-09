Mike Pence Wants Public To 'Trust Us' On Iran War

Vice President and Number One Trump Toady Mike Pence expects "the American people" to trust the White House on their imaginary rationales for the assassination of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Pence told "I'm just back from my Mensa meeting" Brian Kilmeade: "To protect sources & methods we're simply not able to share with every member of Congress the intelligence that supported the president's decision ... [but] I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack."
You wouldn't have to share sources and methods with the Gang of Eight, Mike. They have already been briefed multiple times by our intelligence agencies.
Also, you're lying, and "The American People" are polling that they know that.