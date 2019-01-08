MSNBC Host Frustrates Mike Pence's Effort To Defend Trump's Lies

MSNBC's Hallie Jackson refused to be a media stooge while interviewing VP Mike Pence, calling him out twice when he tried to defend one Trump lie and peddle another during an interview Tuesday.

That's how all cable news hosts should conduct themselves when confronted with dishonest politicians and their minions.

During the interview earlier today, Jackson confronted Trump administration officials who were peddling lies about the amount of terrorists DHS stopped at the southern border. Hallie said the Canadian border has a much higher percentage of possible terrorists trying to enter the U.S., but you're not talking about as wall up north.

Pence immediately laid out his Kellyanne Conway-approved talking points.

Pence said, "With regard to terrorists, we've seen more than 4,000 known or suspected terrorists attempt to come into our country through various means, but on the southern border..."

Even though the vice president was being cagier than most Trump officials, he's lying, and he knows he's lying.

Jackson jumped in, "Let me stop you on that number, because it is a misleading claim. It's been fact-checked as I believe you're aware because that number is for all ports of entry including airports?"

He replied, "Well, and that's what I was saying. It is from all ports of entry, but on the southern border last year alone, 3,000 special interest aliens were apprehended trying to come into our country."

SIA's or Special Interest Aliens is their new phrase to try and confuse the public. As Newsweek writes, "special interest aliens are not necessarily terrorist themselves, they just come from countries that are regarded as potential sources of terrorism."

Last Friday, Trump made this specious claim: "This should have been done by all of the presidents that preceded me. And they all know it. Some of them have told me that we should have done it."

As they were running out of time, Jackson hit him with Trump's Big Lie about former presidents.

Hallie asked, "Which former presidents told President Trump as he said that he should have built a wall? All their representatives have denied that that was the case?"

Pence was a bit stumped on that one.

"Well … you … you … you … you. I know the president has said that that was his impression, uh, from previous administrations, previous presidents. I know … I know … I’ve seen clips of previous presidents talking about the importance of border security - the importance of illegal immigration," Pence stammered.

"That's different that telling the president, right?" Jackson said.

Instead of answering, Pence replied, "The American people want us to address the issue."

It's a whole different world not being interviewed by Fox and Friends, or Hannity, Mr. Vice President.