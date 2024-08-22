Donald's Last-Ditch Effort For Attention: Visiting The Border

The felon is taking a break from golfing and unenthusiastic rallies to visit the border, even after he instructed his Republican enablers to blow off the bipartisan border deal so that President Biden wouldn't get a win.

Donald was sliced and diced each night of the Democratic National Convention, and narcissists hate being exposed. The former prissydent is desperate, but this last-ditch effort won't win over Independents and swing voters.

Trump thinks he's still in charge as he maniacally posts on Truth Social.

"Today, I am going to INSPECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER and to meet with the Victims whose Loved Ones were attacked and murdered by Illegal Aliens set free into America by Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Democrat Presidential Candidate who didn't receive one Vote and, in her earlier attempt to win against Crooked Joe Biden, was the first one out of 22 people to quit the Race, and never even made it to the first State, Iowa," he breathlessly wrote.

"The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but [former]President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong," he continued.

Oddly, Trump put this last part in quotes for some unknown reason.

"I WILL KEEP AMERICA SAFE! UNDER COMRADE KAMALA, AMERICA WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. IT WILL REVERT TO THIRD WORLD STATUS VERY QUICKLY!"

Vice President Kamala Harris promised to sign the bipartisan border deal that Trump blew off. And while Trump is now trying to deny that he sabotaged the border deal to give Biden a win, the former President was proud of it in January.

"A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they're blaming it on me," he said earlier this year. "I say, that's okay. Please blame it on me. Please."

Trump has nothing new. He's the same old beauty pageant barker without any new tricks to offer. We see you, Donald.