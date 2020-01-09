New Polling: Most Americans Skeptical Iran Strike Made USA Safer

Seems like American attitudes about military action have become a tad more skeptical since 2003. A USAToday poll found broad skepticism about Trump's Iran strike:

A majority of those surveyed, by 52%-34%, called Trump's behavior with Iran "reckless."

By 52%-8%, those polled said the attack made it more likely that Iran would develop nuclear weapons.

69% believe the attack made it more likely Iran would strike American interests in the Middle East.

55% believe the attack has made the United States less safe. Just one in 10 said it had made the U.S. "much more safe;" three times as many said it had made the nation "much less safe."

By 47%-39%, those surveyed said Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani in an attempt to divert the focus from his impeachment.

A double-digit majority, 53%-33%, endorsed congressional action that would limit Trump's ability to order military strikes or declare war without legislative approval. Supporters included 78% of Democrats, 26% of Republicans and 54% of independents.

But sadly, some things never change: Americans still buy into the myth that the U.S. is being "pushed around" by small countries:

A 53% majority agreed that killing Soleimani "shows Iran that the U.S. won't be pushed around."

"Those surveyed overwhelming opposed U.S. air strikes on Iranian targets that included cultural and world heritage sites, a threat Trump made and then walked back. One situation did prompt strong support for U.S. air strikes: If Iran were to kill a major U.S. officer in the Middle East, those surveyed by 55%-21% would support air strikes on Iranian military targets."

This isn't going to be like the Iraq war. People are not convinced, and that's a good thing.