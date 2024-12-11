Ipso Poll: Most Americans Oppose Pardons For Jan. 6 Rioters

Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon the rioters, calling them “hostages” at times and praising them as “patriots.”
By Susie MadrakDecember 11, 2024

Most Americans don't support El Cheato's plan to pardon the Jan. 6th rioters. I guess there are still some sane people left! Via NJ.com:

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the results from a recent Ipsos poll on Monday that asked Americans whether they support pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters. Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon the rioters, calling them “hostages” at times and praising them as “patriots.”

CNN’s John Berman asked Enten what Americans think of the potential pardons on Monday.

“In a word, they think it’s a terrible idea. Terrible, terrible, terrible,“ Enten responded, noting that 64 percent of Americans oppose the pardons while just 30 percent favor it.

[...] “And more than that, more than that, this Ipsos poll asked, you know, should he prioritize it to be like the first thing he does when he gets into office? Just 1 percent say it should be Trump’s top priority,” Enten said.

