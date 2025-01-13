Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Tracey: When you can't run, you crawl, and when you can't crawl - when you can't do that... Zoë: You find someone to carry you." -- Firefly
By driftglassJanuary 13, 2025

On this day in 1962 Chubby Checker's song "The Twist" (which is credited with starting the dance craze of the same name) went to #1 in the charts two years after first reaching number one spot.

The Rectification of Names: The Emperor's New Foreign Policy

Digby's Hullabaloo: Mindful Vs. Mindless.

driftglass: Orly Taitz Died For Your Sins: Part Two -- Locking Shields.

Attention space nerds! NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory evacuated due to LA wildfire.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon