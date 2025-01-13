Jake Tapper Gives Lying GOP Senator A Pass On Support For Pam Bondi

Here we go again. CNN's Jake Tapper allows another Republican senator to dance around his questions and lie to his face. This time it was Alabama Sen. Katie Britt. We all remember Britt from her infamous SOTU response which was trolled perfectly by Scarlett Johansson on Saturday Night Live.

Britt was a guest on this Sunday's State of the Union, and was asked by Tapper about her support for corrupt Trump nominee to be Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Britt responded by ignoring Bondi's election denialism, pretending there's any reason to believe she won't politicize the department, and continuing to spreading the lie that the DOJ was politicized under Biden.

TAPPER: You're on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Attorney general nominee Pam Bondi will testify before your committee later this week. You have said she has your support and she will help restore the Department of Justice to become one -- quote -- "driven by blind justice, not blind partisan politics" -- unquote.

We should note, as a member of Trump's legal team in 2020, she falsely claimed that Trump had won Pennsylvania, which he had not. She spread baseless claims about widespread cheating by Democrats, about fake ballots. That is partisan politics, what she said in 2020. That is not justice.

BRITT: Yes, Jake, I mean, look at what's happened under the Biden administration.

We have people in these offices who have chosen to go after American citizens, who have chosen to weaponize the justice system in a number of ways. When I talked with Pam Bondi, she committed to me to getting back to doing the job of the people, to getting back to doing what the department was created to do.

So, whether we're talking about the A.G., whether we're talking about the FBI, whether they're talking about the Department of Defense, people want these agencies, these departments to actually work for the American people. Pam is committed to that. I think you will see that.

What President Trump has done is, he has selected people who are willing to not move as business as usual, but yet are ready for action. They understand his vision for the nation. They understand the mandate that was given on November 5, and they understand the time for talk is gone and time for results and action is now.

And so I think people are actually sick of the weaponization. We had this conversation. We talked about politics not being part of the process of what you do in the department. She is committed to that, and I think she's going to do an excellent job of returning the department to the work of the American people.