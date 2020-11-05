Politics
Fox And Friends Makes Pam Bondi Look Foolish After Her Claim Of 'Fake Ballots' Fizzles UPDATED

Not realizing what he was doing, Steve Doocy asking Pam Bondi for "proof" of fake ballots was like an Abbott and Costello act.
By John Amato
Former Florida Attorney General and Trump cultist Pam Bondi lied to Fox and Friends this morning, claiming there were fake ballots cast in Pennsylvania.

But when asked for proof of these, her response was, "there could be."

Conspiracies and personal wishes are not scandals against a political candidate. Trump's team of sycophants and 2000 Brooks Brothers Riot imitators are fanning out to states that are still counting votes, to intimidate and exert pressure to foment chaos in service to Trump.

Bondi had no problem promoting the conspiracy that all mail-in ballots that arrive after Nov. 3rd, should be rejected as “fake" even though a high court ruling shot down their attempts to do that already.

Bondi went on a rant that somehow if a legal mail -in ballot arrives after Nov. 3, it's robbing Trump of his votes.

Bondi said, "For every vote that came in late, that was postmarked late, yes, after Nov. 4, on Nov. 4, that discounts every legal vote that came in."

Here's the law, Pam.

The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, rejecting a Republican plea in the presidential battleground state.

The justices divided 4-4 on Monday, an outcome that upholds a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Bondi continued lying, "So that means all the good residents who are all supporting us in Pennsylvania, their votes don’t count by these fake ballots that are coming in late, -- they are not letting us watch the process."

Here's where even Steve Doocy took notice and made her look foolish without meaning to.

Doocy replied, "Pam, did you just say 'fake ballots?'

Bondi replied, "There could be."

WTF?

I, John Amato, could have the athletic skills of Michael Jordan and Lebron James too! But that doesn't make it so or meet the threshold to file lawsuits to prove I do or don't.

Doocy tried to nail her down but realized she was lying and rephrased the question.

He continued, "Do you have p ---- have you heard stories, ballots that are fake, and if so tell us what you know?"

Rudy Giuliani's team has many stories to tell, but no evidence ever to back them up.

We knew Trump would do exactly this when he discovered he was losing.

UPDATE:

