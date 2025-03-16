Get Well, Matt Pinfield

Hopefully, Matt will be back on his KLOS program sooner rather than later.

He has helped expose the world to many artists that would have been buried into obscurity.

Matt Pinfield Survives Coma, Gives Health Update: “Guys, I’m Alive!

Radio and television personality Matt Pinfield is out of a coma and on his way to a full recovery. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the former MTV VJ and ex-SiriusXM host, who suffered a stroke in January, and can report that he has been released from the ICU and is recovering currently in a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. “Guys, I’m alive,” says Pinfield, 63. “I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

