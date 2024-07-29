JD Vance Makes More Weird Statements About Families

Trump's fast diminishing VP pick JD Vance, claimed he didn't say what he said on camera about childless cat ladies, and then dug himself deeper by attacking all Democratic voters as anti-children.

Vance joined Fox News' Trey Gowdy for what appears to be the opening of an apologist tour, which backfired magnificently.

JD VANCE: I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody's perspective, and we should honor and respect that.

But there are a whole host of people who don't have children for a whole host of reasons, and they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country, and that's not what I said, Trey.

If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I've said. (Lie #1)

What I do think is true, Trey, and this goes to the heart of what I was talking about three years ago in those comments, but it's going to be something I continue to talk about, is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family.

They've encouraged young families not to have children at all because of concerns over climate change.

(Lie #2)

They've suggested that people who do have children are somehow being selfish, when I think being a parent is actually the most selfless thing that you can do and, again, really does transform your perspective. (Lie #3)

So this is not a criticism and was never a criticism, Trey, of everybody without children.

That is a lie of the Left.

It is a criticism of the increasingly anti-parent and anti-child attitude of the Left. (lie#4)