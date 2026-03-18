Three-Time 'Idiot' Trump Voter Now Thinks He's A 'Pile Of Sh*t'

Geez, what took you so long, lady?
By Conover KennardMarch 18, 2026

On Tuesday, NBC's Meet the Press NOW ran a segment on reactions to increasing fuel costs, during which political reporter Jonathan Allen interviewed Amanda Robbins, a Pennsylvania local, at a Millersburg gas station, and let's just say that the three-time Trump voter is no longer pleased with how things are going with Donald J. Trump at the helm.

Are Trump supporters coming out of the fog? Signs point to yes, but there is still a good faction of his base that seems incapable of letting go of their orange pissdaddy, who, for some strange reason, has a hold on his cult-like following.

"Let's take a listen to one more woman whom we spoke with," Allen said. "If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?"

"You're a worthless pile of shit," she said.

"And you voted for him how many times?" Allen asked.

"Three times," Ms. Robbins replied. "That was my bad. Apparently, I'm an idiot."

Well, yeah, she has a point. She was repeatedly warned. As for the three others Allen interviewed, they're sticking by their guy. The other Trump supporters Allen interviewed expressed a willingness to absorb higher pump prices, citing either their backing of the war effort or their confidence in Trump as their reasons.

“Apparently I’m an idiot.” Woman at Pennsylvania gas station who voted for Trump rips into him, calls him “a worthless pile of sh*t”.

Mike Sington (@mikesington.bsky.social) 2026-03-17T22:23:52.191Z

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