MELTDOWN! Trump's Crazy Reaches Some Next Level Sh*t

If you still think Trump is sane, this video might change your mind!
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 5, 2024

Trump is spiraling, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Yes, we know he's nuts. But it's getting Oh So Much WEIRDER, WORSE & MORE DANGEROUS (with Tenet Media, his Russian buds at the Kremlin who OWN him.)

"I'm not weird, they're weird!" Sure Donnie, just keep telling yourself that -- right before you go off on one of your famously weird rants about bacon and wind energy. (Should we tell him that batteries actually store energy, or nah?)

Saying Trump is fucking nuts is like saying the sun sets in the West or Earth is round (which, among some of Trump's supporters, still might get you chased). But this man has a chance of being President (God help us) so we have to track how bad he is.

And, my friends, the MFer is getting NOTICEABLY WORSE & MORE DANGEROUS. Tell me you can disagree with this conclusion after watching this video. 'Cause if you still think Trump has any marbles left rolling around his noggin, this video just may change your mind...

They're not laughing with you, Donnie, they're laughing at you! And we are, too!

