MAGA Has Shrunk! Says A Favorite MAGA Pollster

During a discussion on the upcoming 2026 mid terms, one of Trump's favorite pollsters Richard Baris, told Real America's Voice that Republicans are shedding voters from many demographics and the MAGA cult is shrinking.

During the lengthy interview on Charlie Kirk's old program, Baris was asked if there was any good news for the midterms and he couched it this way.

"I tried to scream and yell for almost a year now about how to fix 2026. There is still roughly an 18% chance, historically, that Republicans could turn it around so much that they even win the National House popular vote, but it is just 18%," he said.

He claimed if Republicans turned out to vote they would have a good chance in upcoming elections. You can say that about every election that takes place, but I digress.

The discussion turned to actual MAGA polling, and Baris dropped the bad news.

BARIS: We may be the one who's been polling MAGA as asking people, are you or are you not MAGA, longer than anybody else?

The fact is MAGA has shrunk. So, you know, I can get into certain numbers, but we were trying to stay positive today, right, Andrew? So I won't. But, you know, there's a purification through subtraction going on, which I think is important for people to understand. And the people that have been subtracted are what I'm calling like, you know, all the winning parts, right? The younger voters, the younger, especially black men, Hispanics. Right. And by the way, I think we don't talk enough about how much better Donald Trump did with younger women in 2024. They have been one of the widest. I agree. Yeah. BARIS: We just ignore that. They have slipped the most in our polling. They some of it had to deal with Epstein. Some of the more they don't like the war, the MAHA is big, huge.

Looking at his polling, it shows that Trump has lost young voters, black men, Hispanics, and women. He didn't comment on much of the Republican base, but those demographics helped Trump win in 2024.

What's interesting is that Trump is shedding voters over RFK Jr's insane running of HHS. The MAHA branding is becoming a turn-off.

The Epstein Files. MAHA, and now Trump's war with Iran has eroded his support and will continue to do so through the rest of his term.