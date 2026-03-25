Minnesota Republican: Not Worried About Climate Change - It Isn't In The Bible

And you thought science deniers had left the stable!
Minnesota Republican: Not Worried About Climate Change - It Isn't In The Bible
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2026

Minnesota House of Representatives GOP Rep. Mary Franson explained that she is not worried about climate change because the Bible doesn't prescribe it for the End Times.

This is wack!

If the Bible doesn't prophesy something, are we supposed to ignore it?

FRANSON: And that's why, when we talk about climate change, I don't get upset about it, I don't get worked up about it, is because my faith is not in climate change.

It's not in scientists dictating what we should and should not do to save the environment, because my faith is in Jesus Christ, right?

He's the same today, tomorrow, and forever, and yesterday. And so, you know, if you've read the good book, you know how it ends.

It's not with climate change.

And that's my closing speech.

She gets a gold star as a premium science denier.

I won't get into a whole list of things the Bible has not prophesied, but this woman should not be sitting in government.

Having faith in religion and the Bible is perfectly fine, but then twisting it into a knot to defend sick policies is not.

??? GOP Rep. Mary Franson says she's not worried about climate change because it's not in the Bible: "If you've read the Good Book, you know how it ends, and it's not with climate change."

How can we expect Republicans to do serious work when they're so proud about ignoring science?

Minnesota House DFL (@mnhousedfl.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T21:45:43.734Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon