Minnesota Republican: Not Worried About Climate Change - It Isn't In The Bible

Minnesota House of Representatives GOP Rep. Mary Franson explained that she is not worried about climate change because the Bible doesn't prescribe it for the End Times.

This is wack!

If the Bible doesn't prophesy something, are we supposed to ignore it?

FRANSON: And that's why, when we talk about climate change, I don't get upset about it, I don't get worked up about it, is because my faith is not in climate change.

It's not in scientists dictating what we should and should not do to save the environment, because my faith is in Jesus Christ, right?

He's the same today, tomorrow, and forever, and yesterday. And so, you know, if you've read the good book, you know how it ends.

It's not with climate change.

And that's my closing speech.