Minnesota State Rep Compares 'March For Our Lives' Kids To Hitler Youth

Chances are pretty good if your representative compares the Parkland kids to Hitler Youth that your representative is in fact insane.

Source: The Hill



A Republican state lawmaker from Minnesota compared the March For Our Lives organizers to Hitler Youth in a series of now-deleted Facebook posts.

Rep. Mary Franson made three posts on the “Representative Mary Franson” Facebook page on Saturday, the same day that more than a million people marched nationwide to call for gun control.

The page has since been deleted, but Minneapolis’s City Pages shared screenshots of the posts taken by the Douglas County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

Franson first shared another user’s post criticizing Florida shooting survivor David Hogg and referring to him as “Supreme Leader Hogg,” adding a raised-eyebrow emoji and the comment, “He’s the leader of the movement though.”