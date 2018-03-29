Fox & Friends Likes Charlottesville Neo-Nazi March Better Than March For Our Lives

By News Hound Ellen

As disturbing as it is to consider in 2018, Fox & Friends has been more sympathetic to the Neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville last summer than to the young March for Our Lives activists who took to the streets across the country last weekend.

In the mashup video, the contrast in Fox & Friends attitude toward the Neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville (and killed a counter-protester) could not be more stark.

So, yes, the morning show of a major cable news network prefers Neo-Nazis to gun control advocates.

See for yourself above, via Media Matters.

Originally published at Newshounds.us


