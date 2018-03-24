WATCH LIVE: March For Our Lives

By Susie Madrak

What a great day, as kids and adults around the country are marching to stop gun violence. If you don't have TV access, you can watch any of these livestreams today as they switch back and forth between D.C. and local marches:

Fox News. on the other hand, is talking about Trump signing the spending bill. And in keeping with Trump's history of ignoring anything that doesn't make him happy, he's spending the weekend in Mar-A-Lago -- where he will no doubt be watching Fox because they won't be showing the march.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV