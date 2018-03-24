WATCH LIVE: March For Our Lives
What a great day, as kids and adults around the country are marching to stop gun violence. If you don't have TV access, you can watch any of these livestreams today as they switch back and forth between D.C. and local marches:
Fox News. on the other hand, is talking about Trump signing the spending bill. And in keeping with Trump's history of ignoring anything that doesn't make him happy, he's spending the weekend in Mar-A-Lago -- where he will no doubt be watching Fox because they won't be showing the march.
