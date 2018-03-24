WATCH LIVE: March For Our Lives

What a great day, as kids and adults around the country are marching to stop gun violence. If you don't have TV access, you can watch any of these livestreams today as they switch back and forth between D.C. and local marches:

Fox News. on the other hand, is talking about Trump signing the spending bill. And in keeping with Trump's history of ignoring anything that doesn't make him happy, he's spending the weekend in Mar-A-Lago -- where he will no doubt be watching Fox because they won't be showing the march.

Group from Detroit chanting as they march in on Pennsylvania Ave for #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/fCs7I0E0IB — Nick Dean (@bynickdean) March 24, 2018

Introducing our March cover stars: The activists leading the #MarchForOurLives. Meet the new voices of gun reform — from Parkland and beyond — raising their voices to make gun violence a thing of the past: https://t.co/Xg0eBoZD3l #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/ic3TjImMKM — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) March 23, 2018

America owes its gratitude to the students of Stoneman Douglas and their peers across the country who have joined their cause. We also owe them our support. Join #MarchForOurLives tomorrow to stop mass school shootings and give our kids their futures back. https://t.co/dqMASf6jgN — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 23, 2018

From the Women’s March to the March For Our Lives, the most empowering sight is the number of people carrying not signs, but clipboards. Registering people to vote. These aren’t just protests, they’re a mass mobilization of Midterm voters. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 24, 2018

We still have a ways to go before the #MarchForOurLives event begins in Washington DC, but there are already a ton of people. I'm hearing that the march in DC could break 1 million people!! pic.twitter.com/qlwgE78yo5 — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 24, 2018