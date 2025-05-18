Above, Donna Summer performs, On the Radio. Today we're going to talk about Podcasts that we think everyone interested in politics should put on their playlists. Of course, everyone should listen to Crooks and Liars' own Bluegal & Drifglass The Professional Left Podcast (which just celebrated their 900th episode!) and The Momocrats, which often features Crooks and Liars' front-pagers.

Wired Magazine's Uncanny Valley Podcast — in the age of Elon Musk wielding power over the federal gubmint, the tech magazines are really stepping up to politics.

404 Media also has an outstanding and quirky podcast, often specializing in privacy issues. Earlier this year they ran classes on how to use the Freedom of Information Act.

Legal AF is the legal pod from the MeidasTouch network, which explores the intersection between the law and politics and in the age of MAGA this is essential listening. They distill legal issues down for non-lawyers (but not dumb-downed) so you can understand what is going on and why it is significant.

Inside The Hive is the weekly podcast from Vanity Fair's political reporters, who have been doing stellar work keeping up with all the shenanigans from Prznint Stupid. It's a smart and often funny take on what's going on.

Bonus Track: MissCellania presents Yoda's final scene in Return of the Jedi performed by the Bad Lip Reading crew.

So share your political podcasts with the rest of the class in the comments. We’re always looking for new shows.

Thank you for letting me be part of your week, I hope to return again soon!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).